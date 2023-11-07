Seplat Energy Plc (SEPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Seplat Energy Price Performance
SEPL opened at GBX 129.49 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £761.96 million, a PE ratio of 4,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.71. Seplat Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 83.35 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.60 ($1.76).
Seplat Energy Company Profile
