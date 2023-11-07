Seplat Energy Plc (SEPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Seplat Energy Plc (LON:SEPL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share on Friday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Seplat Energy Price Performance

SEPL opened at GBX 129.49 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £761.96 million, a PE ratio of 4,300.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 125.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 120.71. Seplat Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 83.35 ($1.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 142.60 ($1.76).

Seplat Energy Company Profile

Further Reading

Seplat Energy Plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production, and gas processing activities in Nigeria. It operates through Oil and Gas segments. The Oil segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. Gas segment, produce and process the gas. It operates across seven blocks including oil and gas assets in the prolific Niger Delta region.

