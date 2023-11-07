ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $622.21

Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $622.21 and last traded at $621.94, with a volume of 127839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $609.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOW. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.77.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $546.94.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 637 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total value of $351,961.61. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,264.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.53, for a total value of $351,961.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,264.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,281 shares of company stock worth $8,728,470 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after purchasing an additional 126,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,074,319,000 after buying an additional 112,544 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceNow

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.