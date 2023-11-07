Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

SHEN has been the topic of several other research reports. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHEN

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

SHEN stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.08. The company had a trading volume of 83,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,208. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.00 and a beta of 0.68. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $15.62 and a 12-month high of $25.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 539.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 893,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.