Siacoin Price Tops $0.0038 (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $212.54 million and $6.50 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,573.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.86 or 0.00207637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $246.39 or 0.00692616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00011197 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00466623 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00051286 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00139174 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,652,355,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,628,303,955 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.