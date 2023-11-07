Siacoin (SC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $210.96 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $210.96 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,286.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00206649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.96 or 0.00688532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00468710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00051281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00137842 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,653,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,629,682,099 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

