Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.53

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 193181 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Sierra Metals Trading Up 3.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The company has a market cap of C$114.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm had revenue of C$84.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.2760417 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.