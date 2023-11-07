SingularityNET Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $300.33 million and approximately $50.48 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00007582 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016622 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,380.38 or 1.00017758 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00011456 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000141 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,345,017,083 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,747,261 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,345,017,082.8761668 with 1,239,747,261.4300916 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24762643 USD and is up 1.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $38,743,870.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.