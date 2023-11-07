Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.21

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 484535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHCO. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $288.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.18 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Glassbrooke Allen sold 22,260 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $150,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 75.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHCO. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,033,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

