Sonoco Products (SON) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 42 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $5.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.8%.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SON opened at $55.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $63.74.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,631,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $709,539,000 after purchasing an additional 76,945 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,740,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $609,312,000 after buying an additional 179,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,546,000 after acquiring an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,566,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,481,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,135,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,266,000 after buying an additional 54,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Argus downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

