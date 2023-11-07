South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.04

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.34, with a volume of 176456 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of South32 from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of South32 from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 200 ($2.47) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of South32 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of South32 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of South32 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.00.

Get South32 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on South32

South32 Trading Down 2.1 %

South32 Cuts Dividend

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.1472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th.

About South32

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.