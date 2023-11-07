S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Sandhill Capital Partners LLC

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 4.5% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $49,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total value of $77,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,672.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.06, for a total transaction of $77,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at $517,672.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,600 shares of company stock worth $4,105,838 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.7 %

S&P Global Announces Dividend

SPGI stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $387.32. 268,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,527. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $372.15 and its 200-day moving average is $379.21. The company has a market cap of $123.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.64 and a 12 month high of $428.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

