Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 10,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.23, for a total transaction of $2,072,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,063.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00.

On Monday, October 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78.

On Monday, October 16th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.72, for a total transaction of $2,057,200.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $2,015,800.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.73, for a total transaction of $2,257,300.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.86. The company had a trading volume of 5,464,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,958. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.23, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,547,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $329,387,000 after buying an additional 239,786 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,401 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.28.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

