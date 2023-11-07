Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Trading 2.3% Higher

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.81. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.10) to GBX 990 ($12.22) in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Standard Chartered to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 821 ($10.13) to GBX 797 ($9.84) in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Standard Chartered from GBX 825 ($10.18) to GBX 860 ($10.62) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

