Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Trading Up 2.6%

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 32,693 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 37,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Starr Peak Mining Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.47.

About Starr Peak Mining

Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property comprising 53 mineral claims covering an area of 1,420 hectares located in the northwestern Quebec.

