Steem Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $67.61 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 7th. Steem has a total market cap of $113.45 million and $67.61 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Steem has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,286.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00206649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.96 or 0.00688532 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00011521 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00468710 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00051281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.64 or 0.00137842 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Steem

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 448,041,120 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

