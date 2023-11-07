STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.80 EPS.
NYSE STE traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $218.38. 497,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,668. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.00 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS has a 12 month low of $160.15 and a 12 month high of $254.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 170.49%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
