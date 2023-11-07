STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. STERIS updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.80 EPS.

STERIS Price Performance

NYSE STE traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $218.38. 497,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,668. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.00 and a beta of 0.87. STERIS has a 12 month low of $160.15 and a 12 month high of $254.00.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 170.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on STERIS from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STERIS from $206.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Recommended Stories

