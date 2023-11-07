SThree plc (STEM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

SThree plc (LON:STEM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SThree Trading Up 0.3 %

LON:STEM opened at GBX 382.50 ($4.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £515.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,031.08, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. SThree has a 1-year low of GBX 325 ($4.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 492 ($6.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 355.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 365.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.81) price target on shares of SThree in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Insider Activity at SThree

In other news, insider Timo Lehne bought 35,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 375 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of £133,785 ($165,146.28). 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SThree Company Profile

SThree plc provides specialist recruitment services in the sciences, technology, engineering, and mathematics markets worldwide. The company offers recruitment services for permanent and contract work, as well as for executive and c-suites roles. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

