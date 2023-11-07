Suku Price Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, Suku has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Suku has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $374,438.12 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Suku Token Profile

Suku’s genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

