Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.82

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.82 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.
Suruga Bank Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $862.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21.
About Suruga Bank
Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Suruga Bank
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.