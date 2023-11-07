Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $45.82

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.82 and last traded at $45.82, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.82.

Suruga Bank Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $862.79 million, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.21.

About Suruga Bank

(Get Free Report)

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.