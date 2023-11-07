sUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 7th. One sUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $33.29 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 33,411,952 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

