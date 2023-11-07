Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

TBLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Taboola.com Stock Performance

Shares of TBLA stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.60. 1,211,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,984. Taboola.com has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.47 million. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Taboola.com will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $120,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,232,069.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,220 shares of company stock worth $125,480. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Taboola.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Taboola.com by 45.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,553,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,440 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Taboola.com by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 4,982,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,157 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,343,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Taboola.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 3,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,228,000 after buying an additional 26,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Taboola.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,292,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

