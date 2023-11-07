Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Tesla by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $55,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $217.77. The company had a trading volume of 63,864,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,902,906. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $692.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.64 and a 200 day moving average of $234.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total value of $2,546,565.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock worth $10,248,880 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.