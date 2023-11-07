The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Director Purchases $49,839.75 in Stock

The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) Director Daniela Mielke bought 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.09 per share, for a total transaction of $49,839.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,084.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Bancorp stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.20. 302,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,199. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $41.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bancorp by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Bancorp by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, medical savings, money market, individual retirement, and commercial accounts; certificates of deposit; and payroll cards.

