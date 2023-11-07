The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC

Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 12,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,839 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.25.

Boeing Stock Down 1.2 %

BA stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.68. 1,850,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,603,529. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $164.91 and a 1-year high of $243.10. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

