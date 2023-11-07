The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Increased by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises 2.7% of Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC owned 0.10% of Charles Schwab worth $104,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% in the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,022.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.63. 2,701,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,669,806. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average is $56.05. The company has a market cap of $98.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.