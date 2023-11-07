The Gap, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the apparel retailer on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

GAP has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GAP has a dividend payout ratio of 69.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GAP to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.60. 7,786,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,346. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.00. GAP has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GAP will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 24,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $253,913.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $121,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,768 shares of company stock valued at $382,237. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAP

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of GAP by 10.0% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 38,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of GAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GAP by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,117,000 after purchasing an additional 145,468 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in GAP by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,535 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GPS. Barclays upgraded GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GAP from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of GAP in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Get Our Latest Report on GPS

GAP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.