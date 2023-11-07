The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,137,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,764,896,000 after buying an additional 878,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,135,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,635,031,000 after acquiring an additional 126,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Home Depot by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,718,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,638,916,000 after acquiring an additional 925,962 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE HD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $295.01. 632,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,116. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total value of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

