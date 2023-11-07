The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CFO Sells $6,069,281.78 in Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andre Schulten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $150.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,676,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,492. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.80 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.68 and a 200 day moving average of $150.96. The company has a market cap of $354.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 87,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 17.9% during the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 7,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

