The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.02. 1,615,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180,406. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $135.80 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.96.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.49, for a total transaction of $136,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,197.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,417 shares of company stock worth $9,955,924 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.84.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

