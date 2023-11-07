The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,897,876 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.8% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.17% of TJX Companies worth $160,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 14.5% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 360.5% in the second quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,866,609,000 after buying an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $90.78. 1,303,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,270. The company has a market cap of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.92 and its 200-day moving average is $85.01. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.93 and a 52 week high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,370,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,307,106.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

