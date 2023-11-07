The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

DIS stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.21. 1,564,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,911,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

