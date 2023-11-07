Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Tracy Lee Johnston Buys 1,560 Shares

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Free Report) Director Tracy Lee Johnston acquired 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,062.00.
Timbercreek Financial Corp has a 52-week low of C$7.16 and a 52-week high of C$8.66.
