Tokocrypto (TKO) Hits Market Cap of $121.53 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tokocrypto has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tokocrypto has a total market capitalization of $121.53 million and $1.29 million worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tokocrypto Profile

Tokocrypto’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 497,290,998 coins. Tokocrypto’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tokocrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

