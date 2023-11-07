Toncoin Price Reaches $2.56 (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.56 or 0.00007260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $8.76 billion and $69.08 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,341.93 or 1.00035622 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00011381 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005942 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Status (SNT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.4210708 USD and is up 6.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $27,236,187.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

