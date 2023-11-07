Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Director Buys C$208,361.00 in Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) Director Brian Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,361.00.
Topaz Energy Stock Down 1.1 %
TSE:TPZ traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.85. 57,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 5.51. Topaz Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$17.76 and a twelve month high of C$24.49.
Topaz Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 326.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Analysis on Topaz Energy
About Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Topaz Energy
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- GSK is a remedy for the winter investment blahs
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- After blowout earnings, Integer may be headed to new highs
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Banking and trucking: Is the economy rolling toward troubles?
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.