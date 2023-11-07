Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Director Buys C$208,361.00 in Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) Director Brian Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$208,361.00.

TSE:TPZ traded down C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.85. 57,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,135. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.05. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 5.51. Topaz Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of C$17.76 and a twelve month high of C$24.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 326.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPZ. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.85.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

