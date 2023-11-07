Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was down 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.60 and last traded at $50.66. Approximately 39,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 46,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$73.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.7321 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.76%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.94%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

