Truist Financial Co. (TFC) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.52 on December 1st

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) declared a special dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th.

Truist Financial has a payout ratio of 60.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Truist Financial to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

TFC opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TFC. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

