Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.14.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Insider Activity

TRUP traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. 971,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $945.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.66. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $69.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.39.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,921.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8,339.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

