UBS Group Increases Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $62.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Eversource Energy stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,258,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $87.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

