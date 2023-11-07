Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Venu Venugopal Sells 28,208 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $338,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 15th, Venu Venugopal sold 3,645 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $36,267.75.
- On Thursday, August 24th, Venu Venugopal sold 7,506 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $77,987.34.
Udemy Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,996. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $17.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.
About Udemy
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
