Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) CTO Venu Venugopal Sells 28,208 Shares

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $338,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,529,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Venu Venugopal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Venu Venugopal sold 3,645 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total transaction of $36,267.75.

On Thursday, August 24th, Venu Venugopal sold 7,506 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $77,987.34.

Udemy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,996. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. Udemy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $17.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Udemy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. NVP Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,721,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after buying an additional 1,637,668 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,042,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Udemy by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,311,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,991,000 after purchasing an additional 922,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Udemy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 8,593,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,877,000 after purchasing an additional 855,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UDMY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Udemy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.88.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

