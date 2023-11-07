Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.70 and last traded at $52.70. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.71.

Separately, Barclays raised Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.22.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 75 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 39 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

