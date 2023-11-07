UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.48

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.48 and last traded at $25.48, with a volume of 51 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.
UniCredit Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.
About UniCredit
UniCredit S.p.A. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers retail, private, and wealth management solutions; and institutional investor solutions. The company also provides capital structure, funding and liquidity, and transaction banking and securities services. In addition, it offers transactional and risk management, and strategic advisory and funding services.
