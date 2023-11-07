United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,030,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,032 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 2.1% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of United Parcel Service worth $184,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,210. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

