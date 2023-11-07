United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER) Stock Price Down 0.9%

United States Copper Index Fund (NYSEARCA:CPER – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.94. 28,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 98,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in United States Copper Index Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in United States Copper Index Fund by 580.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares during the last quarter.

United States Copper Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Copper Index Fund, LP (CPER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Copper index. The fund tracks a rules-based index of copper futures contracts selected based on the shape of the copper futures curve. CPER was launched on Nov 15, 2011 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

