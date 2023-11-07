Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.87. 2,035,145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 2,786,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNIT shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniti Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.22.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UNIT

Uniti Group Price Performance

Uniti Group Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Institutional Trading of Uniti Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNIT. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 919.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,049,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,525 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,433,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,061,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Uniti Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,089,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uniti Group by 625.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,883,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 1,623,614 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 138,000 fiber route miles, 8.3 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.