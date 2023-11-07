Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $175-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.40 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.49 EPS.

Upwork Trading Up 6.1 %

UPWK stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. 3,959,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80. Upwork has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $15.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Upwork from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,479,478.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,182.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $362,257.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,478.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,008 shares of company stock worth $935,030. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,896,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,407,000 after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Upwork by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,807,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,065,000 after acquiring an additional 218,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,459,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,972,000 after acquiring an additional 108,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after acquiring an additional 44,681 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after purchasing an additional 966,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

