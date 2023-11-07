Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.47-$0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $680.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $670.52 million. Upwork also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.16-0.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,990,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,921. Upwork has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $10.80.

In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $136,660.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,182.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $136,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,182.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total transaction of $362,257.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,479,478.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,008 shares of company stock valued at $935,030. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Upwork by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Upwork by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Upwork by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Upwork by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

