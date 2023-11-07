Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $172.72 million. Upwork also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.49 EPS.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Upwork from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Upwork from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Upwork from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Upwork from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.63.

NASDAQ UPWK traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $12.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,959,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 1.53. Upwork has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

In related news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $136,660.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,182.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Upwork news, CAO Olivier Marie sold 9,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $136,660.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at $131,182.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 22,520 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $312,127.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,316,506.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,008 shares of company stock valued at $935,030. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,257,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Upwork by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,895,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,791,000 after buying an additional 966,196 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Upwork by 77.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,378,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after buying an additional 601,358 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Upwork by 181.7% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after buying an additional 477,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Upwork by 35.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,490,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,824,000 after buying an additional 387,212 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

