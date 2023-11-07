USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $22,544.90 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $22,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.83. 64,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,330. The firm has a market cap of $884.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $69.60.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 818,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after purchasing an additional 101,503 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 233,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

