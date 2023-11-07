USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Director Sells $22,544.90 in Stock

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $22,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
USANA Health Sciences Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:USNA traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.83. 64,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,330. The firm has a market cap of $884.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.17. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $69.60.
USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $213.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $62.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
