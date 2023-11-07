VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX) Stock Price Down 0.9%

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF (NYSEARCA:IDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.68. 4,306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 18,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

VanEck Indonesia Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 78.6% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 99,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 43,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF by 714.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 74,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Indonesia Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $665,000.

About VanEck Indonesia Index ETF

The Market Vectors Indonesia Index ETF (IDX) seeks, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Indonesia Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to publicly traded companies that are domiciled and primarily listed in Indonesia, or that generate at least 50% of their revenues in Indonesia.

